Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Attorneys Lack Access To Detained Immigrants

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest.
Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of women and children from Central America are still waiting for decisions about whether they will be granted asylum in the United States. Many came here to escape rising violence in their home countries.

But until their court dates, they are being held at family detention centers along the Southwest border. Advocates and attorneys have reported prison-like conditions at these facilities with limited access to legal representation.

In November, we brought you the story of two North Carolina attorneys who traveled to the Artesia detention center in New Mexico. That facility has since been shut down, but many detainees were transferred to the Karnes County Residential Center in rural Texas.

And attorneys from North Carolina and across the country are still traveling to these facilities, offering pro-bono services.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Heather Scavone, an immigration attorney and law professor at Elon University who led a group of students on a week-long visit to Karnes County Residential Center last month, and Amanda Sakuma, a national reporter for MSNBC.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsImmigrationImmigrant DetentionICEKarnes County Residential CenterAmanda SakumaHeather ScavoneElon University
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio