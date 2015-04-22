Romantic comedy, horror, and documentary are all genres of films found on Netflix that provide neat boxes for categorization. But what about the films that don’t fit squarely into a category?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Skip Elsheimer, co-organizer of the Bastard Film Encounter which brings archivists and film enthusiasts together to discuss forgotten, misplaced and awkward films.

He also talks with University of Southern California archivist Dino Everett about his work and his film “Shock Value.”