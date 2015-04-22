Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Bastard Film Encounter

Bastard Film Encounter 2015
Bastard Film Encounter
/

  Romantic comedy, horror, and documentary are all genres of films found on Netflix that provide neat boxes for categorization. But what about the films that don’t fit squarely into a category? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Skip Elsheimer, co-organizer of the Bastard Film Encounter which brings archivists and film enthusiasts together to discuss forgotten, misplaced and awkward films.

He also talks with University of Southern California archivist Dino Everett about his work and his film “Shock Value.”

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFilmMovies
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee