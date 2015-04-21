Redistricting Reconsidered

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the North Carolina Supreme Court to reconsider the controversial redistricting measures taken by the legislature in 2011.

The U.S. Supreme Court threw out the state court’s decision and instructed it to look again at these issues in light of the highest court’s rulings in a similar case in Alabama. At issue is whether the new lines are racially-based gerrymandering or permissible redistricting measures.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke Law professor and director of the Duke Center on Law, Race and Politics Guy-Uriel E. Charles.