The State of Things

Redistricting Reconsidered

The district plan for North Carolina as set by the 2011 General Assembly.
ncleg.net
/

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the North Carolina Supreme Court to reconsider the controversial redistricting measures taken by the legislature in 2011. 

The U.S. Supreme Court threw out the state court’s decision and instructed it to look again at these issues in light of the highest court’s rulings in a similar case in Alabama. At issue is whether the new lines are racially-based gerrymandering or permissible redistricting measures.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke Law professor and director of the Duke Center on Law, Race and Politics Guy-Uriel E. Charles.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNorth Carolina General AssemblyRedistrictingNorth Carolina Supreme CourtU.S. Supreme CourtGerrymanderingDickson v. RuchoDuke Center on Law Race and PoliticsGuy-Uriel E. Charles
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
