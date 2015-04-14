Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Genuine (LIVE)

The Genuine are a Winston-Salem band performing at Phuzz Phest this Sunday.
thegenuinemusic.com
The Genuine.
thegenuinemusic.com

The Genuine is a four-piece band from Winston-Salem. The band originally began as a project of husband and wife Mathew Allivato and Katelyn Allivato née Brouwer, but now includes an electric guitar, piano and percussion. They are one of the many bands performing at Phuzz Phest in Winston-Salem April 17th -19th, and they will preview their festival performance with a live in-studio performance.

The Genuine's performance at Phuzz Phest will be Sunday at 6 pm at The Millennium Center

You can also catch them May 10th at Second Sundays on 4th in Downtown Winston-Salem. 

Watch The Genuine perform an original track titled "Western Carolina"

-Y

The Genuine performing Bloodbuzz Ohio by The National

-Y1ko9_t8E

