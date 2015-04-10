Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin

North Carolina's Religious Freedom Restoration Act is marinating in the state House while lawmakers are on vacation. Similar measures in Indiana, Arkansas and Maine have attracted national attention.

Supporters say the bills protect their rights to worship freely while opponents say they allow private companies to discriminate against the LGBT community. 

Meanwhile, two bills under consideration at the General Assembly call for police across the state to wear body cameras. That national conversation resurfaced this week after a white police officer in South Carolina was charged with murder in the death of an unarmed black man.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, about the latest in North Carolina politics.

