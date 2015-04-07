Rep. David Price Of North Carolina: Diplomacy Is The Best Option With Iran

U.S. Rep. David Price (D-NC) has been in the middle of conversations in Washington about limiting Iran's nuclear capabilities.

As a member of the House Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Rep. Price has been pushing for the agreement the Obama Administration announced last week to deter Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

It sets parameters that supporters say will yield a final agreement by this summer. Critics say it does not go far enough, calling for more sanctions on Iran or more Congressional control over the deal.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rep. Price about nuclear negotiations with Iran, budget negotiations, and other issues in Congress.