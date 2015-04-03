Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

UNC-Chapel Hill Honors 100-Year-Old Request For Living Time Capsule

1 of 4
Battle Hall on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus memorializes Kemp P. Battle who served as president of the university from 1876 to 1891. His request for a living time capsule is being honored by the history department next week.
UNC-Chapel Hill Library
2 of 4
Headshot of former UNC President Kemp Plummer Battle who started the Montgomery Ward catalogue challenge. Battle led the revival of the university following Reconstruction.
UNC-Chapel Hill Library
3 of 4
A buggy ad featured in the 1965 Montgomery Ward catalog that is serving as a jumping off point for reflections on modern day society and economy.
UNC-Chapel Hill Library
4 of 4
The cover of the 1965 Montgomery Ward catalog.
UNC-Chapel Hill Library

In 1915, former UNC President Kemp Plummer Battle sent a sealed box to the North Carolina Historical Society that contained two items: a letter and a Montgomery Ward catalog.

He wanted these objects to serve as an impetus for reflection on the past at two distinct points in the future—1965 and 2015. In 1965, Chancellor Robert B. House honored the request with an essay detailing major changes he had witnessed in the past 50 years. But this year, the UNC-Chapel Hill History Department is taking a more playful approach. They have asked four faculty members from distinct backgrounds to reflect on changes in American society from their perspective—from a look at leisure in America to an examination of modern-day advertising.  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fitz Brundage, chair and professor of history at UNC-Chapel Hill, about the unique request and the modern day attempt to document the changes in American society and economy. 

The first event in the Battle/Montgomery Ward Catalog Challenge will be held at UNC-Chapel Hill's Wilson Library Wednesday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Tags: The State of Things, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC History Department, American History, Fitz Brundage, Montgomery Ward, Montgomery Ward Catalog, American Economy, American Society, Kemp Plummer Battle, Robert B. House, Time Capsule
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
