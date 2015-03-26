Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Family Secrets Explored Through Stories, Images And Sound

Some of the more than 1200 American Folk Art Buildings collected by Steven Burke that are featured in the debut performance "Family Secrets" at Hill Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Photos by Hillsborough-based photographer Elizabeth Matheson accompany songs, folk art and writing about place and memory in the debut performance "Family Secrets" at UNC Chapel Hill's Hill Hall Auditorium this Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Matheson
Photos by Hillsborough-based photographer Elizabeth Matheson accompany songs, folk art and writing about place and memory in the debut performance “Family Secrets” at UNC Chapel Hill’s Hill Hall Auditorium this Sunday at 7:30 p.m.";s:3:
Elizabeth Matheson
Some of the more than 1200 American Folk Art Buildings collected by Steven Burke that are featured in "Family Secrets."
Steven Burke
Photos by Hillsborough-based photographer Elizabeth Matheson accompany songs, folk art and writing about place and memory in the debut performance “Family Secrets” at UNC Chapel Hill’s Hill Hall Auditorium this Sunday at 7:30 p.m.";s:3:
Elizabeth Matheson
Photos by Hillsborough-based photographer Elizabeth Matheson accompany songs, folk art and writing about place and memory in the debut performance “Family Secrets” at UNC Chapel Hill’s Hill Hall Auditorium this Sunday at 7:30 p.m.";s:3:
Elizabeth Matheson
American Folk Art buildings were mostly created from the mid-19th century until about 1950. Burke believes they are an important part of American material culture.
Steven Burke
30 of Steven Burke's American Folk Art buildings will be included in the debut performance of "Family Secrets" at UNC-Chapel Hill's Hill Hall this weekend.
Steven Burke

Every place holds stories—of people who lived there, died there, or passed through at some point in their life. 

Family Secrets is a new song cycle performance debuting this weekend that explores the relationship among places, people and secrets.

Soprano Andrea Edith Moore asked seven acclaimed Southern authors to write pieces about a family secret centered around a particular place in the house, like “The Pantry” or “The Top of The Stairs.” Composer Daniel Thomas Davis then designed a composition and performance that supplements these pieces of writing with multimedia elements from local photographer Elizabeth Matheson and folk art collector Steven Burke

Host Frank Stasio talks to Andrea Edith Moore and Daniel Thomas Davis about conceiving and executing the production; David Kirkland Garner joins Moore to perform a live excerpt from the song cycle, and Steven Burke shares the story behind his collection of more than 1200 American folk art buildings.

The State of Things
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
