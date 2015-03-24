StutterTalk: Coming Out As A Stutterer

The stigma of stuttering forces many people who have the speech disorder to avoid talking at all costs.

And for millions of people, the act of trying to suppress stuttering simply amplifies it, so the idea of stuttering on purpose in public seems out of the question.

But that's how stutterer and speech-language pathologist Peter Reitzes faced his demons.

He openly broadcasts his stutter in the weekly podcast, StutterTalk, which he produces from his home in Carrboro.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Reitzes, about the science, culture and personal stories of stuttering.