Governor McCrory Amends Financial Statements

Gov. Pat McCrory filed new forms with the State Ethics Commission that show previously undisclosed travel expenses.

The governor now says outside groups paid for seven of his trips in 2013, totaling more than $13,000. The money comes from appearances at national governors' conferences, including four backed by the Republican Party.

The governor says it is appropriate for those groups to pay for his travel. Critics say failure to show the expenses on the original form follows a pattern of nondisclosure at the governor's office.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Andy Curliss, state government editor at the News and Observer, about the governor's travel expenses.