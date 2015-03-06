Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Talking Southern Politics

Kevin Spacey plays southern politician Frank Underwood in the Netflix series "House of Cards."
Wikimedia Commons
/

In the Netflix hit series, House of Cards, Kevin Spacey plays a politician from Gaffney, South Carolina named Frank Underwood.

The fictional president has a heavy southern accent, but some question its authenticity. Vox.com produced a popular video analyzing Spacey's "r-dropping."

Underwood isn't the only politician whose accent has been assessed. Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with North Carolina State University linguistics professor Robin Dodsworth and political junkie Ken Rudin about southern accents in North Carolina politics. 

Dodsworth is seeking participants for her current study on accents in and around Raleigh. Interested participants should email her.

Check out Vox.com's analysis of "r-dropping" below.

The State of Things, NC Legislators, NC Legislature, Ken Rudin, Linguistics, Accents, Southern Accent, Language, House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Robin Dodsworth, Frank Underwood, NC State University
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge