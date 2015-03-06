Talking Southern Politics

In the Netflix hit series, House of Cards, Kevin Spacey plays a politician from Gaffney, South Carolina named Frank Underwood.

The fictional president has a heavy southern accent, but some question its authenticity. Vox.com produced a popular video analyzing Spacey's "r-dropping."

Underwood isn't the only politician whose accent has been assessed . Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with North Carolina State University linguistics professor Robin Dodsworth and political junkie Ken Rudin about southern accents in North Carolina politics.

Dodsworth is seeking participants for her current study on accents in and around Raleigh. Interested participants should email her.

Check out Vox.com's analysis of "r-dropping" below.