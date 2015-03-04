Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Gauging The Threat Of Nuclear War

Photo from the first U.S. nuclear field exercise on land on Nov. 1, 1951.
Federal Government of the United States
/
Wikimedia Commons

    

It has been nearly 50 years since the U.S. and the Soviet Union first sat down to talk about limiting their arsenals of nuclear weapons. 

Today, Russia and the U.S. have reduced their stockpiles, but they still have nearly 2,000 warheads each and several other countries have shown interest in creating or expanding their nuclear arsenal. 

So how do we gauge the threat of a nuclear conflict? What would nuclear war look like if it were limited to one region of the world?

Host Frank Stasio asks Dr. Ira Helfand, co-president of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

Dr. Helfand speaks about the potential for nuclear war Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the FedEx Global Education Center at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio