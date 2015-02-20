Musician Josh Oliver was a very shy performer for most of his life. Growing up in eastern Tennessee he often heard hymns and traditional music in his church, but he never liked singing very much.

That all changed when he decided to study music at East Tennessee State University. In the music program, his instructors had him performing solos and writing music for himself.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Oliver about his career and Oliver performs music from his latest solo album, Part of My Life.

Josh Oliver performs tonight at The Arts Center in Carrboro at 9 p.m. and tomorrow night at Bourgie Nights in Wilmington at 9 p.m.

Check out Oliver's music video for "Ain't Over Til It's Over" from his new album, Parts of My Life.