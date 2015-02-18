Nursing Injuries In Asheville

A little-known epidemic has swept through hospitals across the country: thousands of nursing staff suffer debilitating back and arm injuries every year.

An NPR investigation into the injuries shows most happen as a result of on-the-job incidents. Hospitals can reduce the rate of injury if administrators invest time and money into prevention and training mechanisms.

Host Frank Stasio talks with NPR correspondent Daniel Zwerdling who led the investigation. Hear and read his latest report from the All Things Considered series.