Nursing Injuries In Asheville

The X-ray of nurse Tove Schuster's spine shows the metal cage and four screws her surgeon used to repair a damaged disk in her back. Terry Cawthorn underwent a similar procedure.
Daniel Zwerdling
/
NPR

A little-known epidemic has swept through hospitals across the country: thousands of nursing staff suffer debilitating back and arm injuries every year. 

An NPR investigation into the injuries shows most happen as a result of on-the-job incidents. Hospitals can reduce the rate of injury if administrators invest time and money into prevention and training mechanisms. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with NPR correspondent Daniel Zwerdling who led the investigation. Hear and read his latest report from the All Things Considered  series.

The State of Things Health Care Asheville Nursing Workplace Safety Daniel Zwerdling
Frank Stasio
Laura Lee
