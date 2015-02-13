Why Is That Funny?

Comedy is a subjective artform. What makes one audience laugh out loud will not always make another crack up.

But, the fear of bombing in front of an auditorium of strangers does not stop contestants in the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival's "Carolina's Funniest Comic" contest.

Host Frank Stasio talks with DSI Comedy's resident instructor on stand-up comedy, Zach Ward; local comedian Lauren Faber; and comedian Maria Bamford about the art of stand-up comedy.

More information on the Carolina's Funniest Comic can be found here.