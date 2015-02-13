Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hysterically Funny

Comedian Maria Bamford takes the stage at DSI Saturday.
Natalie Brasington
/

For comedian Maria Bamford, nothing is off the table. 

She is brutally honest in her comedy about sex and dating, conditions like Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and Bipolar disorder. Her candid approach has made her, by many estimates, one of the best stand-ups in the industry

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bamford about her career as a stand-up comedian and the many intricacies that make her such a perplexing figure in entertainment. 

Bamford is performing at The Carolina Theater in Durham tomorrow night at 8pm. 

Maria Bamford
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
