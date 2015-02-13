Hysterically Funny

For comedian Maria Bamford, nothing is off the table.

She is brutally honest in her comedy about sex and dating, conditions like Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and Bipolar disorder. Her candid approach has made her, by many estimates, one of the best stand-ups in the industry.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bamford about her career as a stand-up comedian and the many intricacies that make her such a perplexing figure in entertainment.

Bamford is performing at The Carolina Theater in Durham tomorrow night at 8pm.