Sacred Spaces: Anne Spencer's Southern Sanctuary In The Harlem Renaissance

Anne Spencer's Lynchburg, Virginia house was a sanctuary for African-American artists, writers and intellectuals during the Harlem Renaissance.

Spencer hosted dignitaries like W.E.B. Du Bois, Langston Hughes and Thurgood Marshall while writing her poetry, sometimes on the walls of her Queen Anne-style home.

That house is now a museum and the subject of a photography exhibit on display tonight at the Center for the Study of the American South at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Shaun Spencer-Hester, Anne Spencer's granddaughter and steward of the Anne Spencer House; J. Lee Greene, professor emeritus of English and Comparative Literature at UNC-Chapel Hill and Anne Spencer's biographer; and John Hall, photographer of the Sacred Spaces art exhibit which opens tonight.