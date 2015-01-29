Ritual And Time Travel

Husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane co-create work that explores rites, rituals and the lives of people living on the margins of history.

Platt does the photography and digital imaging, and Beane writes poems. A new collection of their collaborative work is on view at UNC’s Sonja Haynes Stone Center For Black Culture And History through May. The two DC-based artists are in town for an artist talk at the center at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the artists about their work, vision and creative process.