The State of Things

Ritual And Time Travel

A selection of images and poems by husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane. Their exhibit "Ritual + Time Travel=Rebirth" is on view at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.
Michael Platt and Carol Beane
A selection of images and poems by husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane. Their exhibit “Ritual + Time Travel=Rebirth” is on view at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.";s:
Michael Platt and Carol Beane
A selection of images and poems by husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane. Their exhibit “Ritual + Time Travel=Rebirth” is on view at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.";s:
Michael Platt and Carol Beane
A selection of images and poems by husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane. Their exhibit “Ritual + Time Travel=Rebirth” is on view at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.";s:
Michael Platt and Carol Beane
A selection of images and poems by husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane. Their exhibit “Ritual + Time Travel=Rebirth” is on view at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.";s:
Michael Platt and Carol Beane

Husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane co-create work that explores rites, rituals and the lives of people living on the margins of history.

Platt does the photography and digital imaging, and Beane writes poems. A new collection of their collaborative work is on view at UNC’s Sonja Haynes Stone Center For Black Culture And History through May. The two DC-based artists are in town for an artist talk at the center at 7 p.m

Host Frank Stasio talks to the artists about their work, vision and creative process.

Michael PlattCarol BeanePoetryPhotographyBlack CultureUNC-Chapel HillSonja Haynes Stone CenterAfrican-American ArtistArtistArt
