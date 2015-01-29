Ritual And Time Travel
A selection of images and poems by husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane. Their exhibit “Ritual + Time Travel=Rebirth” is on view at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.";s:
Michael Platt and Carol Beane
Husband and wife artist team Michael Platt and Carol Beane co-create work that explores rites, rituals and the lives of people living on the margins of history.
Platt does the photography and digital imaging, and Beane writes poems. A new collection of their collaborative work is on view at UNC’s Sonja Haynes Stone Center For Black Culture And History through May. The two DC-based artists are in town for an artist talk at the center at 7 p.m.
Host Frank Stasio talks to the artists about their work, vision and creative process.