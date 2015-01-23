Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hits From This Week's Headlines In North Carolina

Another battle over abortion regulations played out in Washington this week. This time, the conflict was within the Republican Party over a bill in the House that would have banned abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC) led the opposition, but put her support behind a new measure that would cut all federal funding for the procedures.

Meanwhile, a North Carolina judge heard arguments about new proficiency standards for public schools. He's considering whether they meet the constitutional mandate of a "sound, basic education."

And another television production is leaving the state after cuts to film incentives.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tarini Parti, reporter for Politico; Emery Dalesio, reporter for the Associated Press; Laura Leslie, capitol bureau chief for WRAL; Hunter Ingram, reporter for the Star-News of Wilmington; and Jon Elliston, investigative reporter for the Carolina Public Press, for a roundup of this week's news.

