Hits From This Week's Headlines In North Carolina

Another battle over abortion regulations played out in Washington this week. This time, the conflict was within the Republican Party over a bill in the House that would have banned abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC) led the opposition, but put her support behind a new measure that would cut all federal funding for the procedures.

Meanwhile, a North Carolina judge heard arguments about new proficiency standards for public schools. He's considering whether they meet the constitutional mandate of a "sound, basic education."

And another television production is leaving the state after cuts to film incentives.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tarini Parti, reporter for Politico; Emery Dalesio, reporter for the Associated Press; Laura Leslie, capitol bureau chief for WRAL; Hunter Ingram, reporter for the Star-News of Wilmington; and Jon Elliston, investigative reporter for the Carolina Public Press, for a roundup of this week's news.