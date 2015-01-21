Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Politically Incorrect, Totally Hilarious

Hari Kondabolu comes to Chapel Hill and brings his polarizing comedy with him.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu does not tiptoe around sensitive subjects like race and ethnicity. 

In fact, Kondabolu's embrace of sensitive subjects has garnered a lot of attention over the past year. His willingness address items that make some audiences uncomfortable on comedy shows like FX's Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell have made him a celebrity. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kondabolu about his stand-up career.

Kondabolu will be performing tonight at Chapel Hill's DSI Comedy find more info here

Hari Kondabolu
