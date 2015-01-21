Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Making The Internet 'A Safer Place'

Broadband internet, computers,
www.planetofsuccess.com/blog/
/

    

President Obama used last night’s State of the Union address to position himself as a champion of the middle class.

He called on Congress to raise taxes for the wealthiest Americans to pay for services like child care and rising health costs.

But he also took a minute to ask Congress to pass a bill that would beef up this nation’s cybersecurity.

In light of the recent hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the president says he wants to make the Internet a safer place. But critics worry whether it’s enough to stop cyber terrorism and whether it might cost more private citizens their privacy.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laurie Williams, head of the Department of Computer Science at N.C. State University and Zachary Nunn, former director of cybersecurity for the National Security Council and a state representative in the Iowa legislature. 

