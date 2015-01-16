Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Heralded Young Cellist Performs With Chamber Orchestra Of The Triangle

Cellist Cicely Parnas
Michael Polito
The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle performing at the Carolina Theatre of Durham where they have been performing for more than 20 years.
Lorzeno Muti has conducted the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle since 1988.

Twenty-one-year-old Cicely Parnas is a fast-rising classical music star. 

She started playing the cello at the age of four, but her career has taken off in the past few years. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2012 and continues to travel around the country and Europe for solo and duo performances with her sister Madalyn who plays the violin. Parnas joins the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle on Sunday, January 18  as a guest artist for their concert, “A Toast to France.” 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cicely Parnas and the orchestra’s conductor Lorenzo Muti. Parnas also performs live in studio.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
