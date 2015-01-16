Heralded Young Cellist Performs With Chamber Orchestra Of The Triangle

Twenty-one-year-old Cicely Parnas is a fast-rising classical music star.

She started playing the cello at the age of four, but her career has taken off in the past few years. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2012 and continues to travel around the country and Europe for solo and duo performances with her sister Madalyn who plays the violin. Parnas joins the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle on Sunday, January 18 as a guest artist for their concert, “A Toast to France.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cicely Parnas and the orchestra’s conductor Lorenzo Muti. Parnas also performs live in studio.