Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The North Carolina Symphony In The Jazz Age

1 of 3
Gershwin - Rhapsody in Blue - Sondra Bianca Piano, Warsaw Concerto, Cornish Rhapsody, Dream of Olwen - Addinsell, Hubert Bath, Charles Williams, Musiphon op.153
flickr.com/photos/hansthijs
2 of 3
Signed George Gershwin photo.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Gershwin
3 of 3
Guest Conductor Edwin Outwater (headshot).
kwsymphony.ca/about/edwin-outwater.php

  

The North Carolina Symphony will play a familiar tune in its upcoming shows: George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."  

Released during the roaring 1920's when jazz was all the rage, “Rhapsody in Blue" merged jazz with classical music. The symphony performs the iconic tune with guest conductor Edwin Outwater, pianist Timo Andres and Andrew Lowy on clarinet. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Outwater, music director at Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, about importance of "Rhapsody in Blue” and its history.

The most well known version of "Rhapsody in Blue" is probably the one heard at the beginning of Woody Allen's Manhattan. That version is available below:

Composer and clarinet player Derek Bermel's full composition can be listed to below.

Edwin Outwater will be speaking about George Gershwin tonight at Quail Ridge Books at 7 p.m.

Outwater will be guest conducting the North Carolina Symphony this week and more information can be found here.

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio