The North Carolina Symphony In The Jazz Age

The North Carolina Symphony will play a familiar tune in its upcoming shows: George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."

Released during the roaring 1920's when jazz was all the rage, “Rhapsody in Blue" merged jazz with classical music. The symphony performs the iconic tune with guest conductor Edwin Outwater, pianist Timo Andres and Andrew Lowy on clarinet.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Outwater, music director at Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, about importance of "Rhapsody in Blue” and its history.

The most well known version of "Rhapsody in Blue" is probably the one heard at the beginning of Woody Allen's Manhattan. That version is available below:

Composer and clarinet player Derek Bermel's full composition can be listed to below.

Edwin Outwater will be speaking about George Gershwin tonight at Quail Ridge Books at 7 p.m.

Outwater will be guest conducting the North Carolina Symphony this week and more information can be found here.