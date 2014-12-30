Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'The State Of Things' Producer Picks: A 2014 Look Back With Will Michaels

Jeanmarie Schubach
This week, staff members from The State of Things are sharing their favorite shows of 2014.

Producer Will Michaels joined the show in May after working as a producer for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and the North Carolina Teacher Project at WUNC.

Some of Will’s favorites included an interview with a championship track coach who grew up in the segregated South and a conversation with some of the pioneers of NASCAR.

Host Frank Stasio talks with producer Will Michaels about the conversations that stood out in 2014.

The State of ThingsBest Of 2014The State of ThingsSt. Augustine's UniversityNASCARTiananmen SquareMaya AngelouImmigration
