The cleverly-named female band DADDY ISSUES from Greensboro, North Carolina started making music last year.

They have gained a following with songs like "Sex on the Beach" and "Babehammer.” The group’s surf/punk rock style has caught on throughout the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lindsey Sprague on lead guitar and backup vocals, Lo Davey on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Madeline Putney on bass, and Amethyst White on drums and backup vocals.