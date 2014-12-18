Bringing The World Home To You

The “Lost” Recordings of an Overlooked Banjo Great

Unsung banjo hero Carroll Best with the banjo he played during the recordings with Joseph Hall in Haywood County, NC in the 1950s.
Courtesy of Louise Best
Old-time musicians French Kirkpatrick and Carroll Best, with his daughter Alpha on his lap, in 1959 in the living room of the Best family's farmhouse.
Courtesy of Louise Best
The house in Haywood County where Joseph Hall recorded Carroll Best and The White Oak String Band playing music in 1956 and 1959.
Ted Olson

In the 1930s, the National Park Service sent a man named Joseph Hall to the Great Smoky Mountains to document the life and stories of people who were about to be relocated so that it could become a national park

Hall returned back to the area in the 1950s as an independent scholar and discovered banjo player Carroll Best, who many consider to be the pioneer of the melodic three-finger banjo style played by many artists today. Hall recorded Best and other community members in three sessions during the late 1950s in Haywood County’s Upper White Oak community, but these recordings sat at the Library of Congress unnoticed for years. Music historian Ted Olson recently compiled 37  recordings in the new album Carroll Best and the White Oak String Band.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Olson, professor of Appalachian studies at East Tennessee State University, and musician French Kirkpatrick who was a close friend and collaborator with Carroll Best.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
