A Musical Craftsman

Singer-songwriter Chris Staples has spent much of his career as a backup musician for other artists.

He has worked with Joshua Tillman, more commonly known as Father John Misty, Telekinesis and a few other indie acts. But when he isn't pursuing music he makes a living working in construction, which serendipitously helped refuel his musical career. It led him to meet Josh Rosenfeld, the co-founder and head of Seattle’s renowned Barsuk Records.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chris Staples about his career and fortuitous meetings, and Staples will perform music from his latest album, American Soft, live in studio.

Staples released an official video for "Hold Onto Something" that can be viewed below.

Chris Staples also did a live performance at KEXP after the release of his album that can be viewed via Youtube (below).