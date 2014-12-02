Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Psychology And Fairy Tales

Image of Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung and other psychologists.
Flickr/ David Webb
/

  

Fairy tales have been around in various forms for hundreds and likely thousands of years, and many scholars argue that they’ve stood the test of time because they speak to many of our most deep-seated beliefs and struggles. 

Some psychoanalysts following in the footsteps of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung also believe that fairy tales can be a helpful tool in understanding the human mind. They argue that by closely examining fairy tales we can better understand both individual challenges and larger cultural struggles. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Steve Buser, a clinical psychiatrist who co-founded the Asheville Jung Center and is the chief publisher at Chiron Publications, about what these lasting stories can illuminate about the human psyche. The Center is presenting a live webinar about the psychology of fairy tales this Saturday from 12-1:30 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPsychologyFairy TaleSigmund FreudCarl JungJungian PsychologyPsychoanalysisPsychiatryAsheville Jung Center
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio