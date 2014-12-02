Psychology And Fairy Tales

Fairy tales have been around in various forms for hundreds and likely thousands of years, and many scholars argue that they’ve stood the test of time because they speak to many of our most deep-seated beliefs and struggles.

Some psychoanalysts following in the footsteps of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung also believe that fairy tales can be a helpful tool in understanding the human mind. They argue that by closely examining fairy tales we can better understand both individual challenges and larger cultural struggles.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Steve Buser, a clinical psychiatrist who co-founded the Asheville Jung Center and is the chief publisher at Chiron Publications, about what these lasting stories can illuminate about the human psyche. The Center is presenting a live webinar about the psychology of fairy tales this Saturday from 12-1:30 p.m.