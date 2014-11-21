How The President's Executive Order Affects North Carolina Immigrants

President Obama announced an executive order last night that paves the way for millions of undocumented immigrants to stay in the United States.

The order applies to an estimated four to five million people nationwide. Here in North Carolina, it applies to more than 100,000 people.

The president bypassed Congress, sparking a backlash from Republicans, including Gov. Pat McCrory, who called the order an unconstitutional overreach. Some lawmakers have threatened to shut down the government to retaliate. Others say they plan to sue the White House to stop it. The president says the order was within his authority.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marty Rosenbluth, an immigration attorney in Burlington, and Pilar Rocha-Goldberg, president of El Centro Hispano in Durham, about what the executive order means for undocumented immigrants in North Carolina.