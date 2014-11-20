Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Is Solitary Confinement Torture? New Report From UNC School Of Law

4189891692_85b2e5beed_b.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/30928442@N08
/

Long-term solitary confinement is a cruel, inhumane and degrading form of punishment, according to a new report from The University of North Carolina School of Law.

The 225-page report, Solitary Confinement as Torture,  identifies torture as the infliction of severe pain- physical  or psychological- for the purposes of punishing an individual for something they have done or are accused of doing. Lead author Deborah Weissman told The State of Things host Frank Stasio that solitary confinement is a form of punishment "beyond the bounds of human decency."

It's a form of punishment "beyond the bounds of human decency." - lead author of Solitary Confinement as Torture, Deborah Weissman

Students who worked on this report went to prisons and spoke with prisoners who had been in solitary confinement. They listened to narratives from other sources, listened to what experts had to say on the issue and looked for other alternatives.

Confinement for an excess of 15 days constitutes torture and conflicts with the Eighth Amendment, Weissman says.

But Butner Federal Correctional Complex former warden Art Beeler says solitary confinement is necessary in some instances. "It's those people that are so extraordinarily violent that you don't have places to put them," he says. "And its those persons that are so liable to be victimized that if you placed them in general population you're setting yourself up, as a warden, for not only the liability but the issues."

According to Weissman,  conditions of solitary confinement across the nation are "generally the same, they are terrible dehumanizing conditions." States like Colorado and New York are looking to reform solitary confinement and find other alternatives.

Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association Terry Kupers says the effects of solitary confinement may last beyond incarceration. "Besides the psychiatric symptoms they experience while in isolation... they also, then are permanently damaged so that when they get out of prison, they're incapable of quality intimate relationships, working, etc. And this I call the decimation of life skills."

The Story's Dick Gordon interviewed Brian Nelson who spent 12 straight years in solitary confinement at a supermax prison in Illinois in episode called "After Solitary." He described the experience.

The State of ThingsPrisonSolitary ConfinementMichael Anthony KerrThe State of ThingsPsychologyPTSD
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio