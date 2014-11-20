Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Expanding The Gender Spectrum

November 20 is the Transgender Day of Remembrance. It is meant to honor those who have died from violence against transgender people.

On top of the hostility, those who do not identify themselves within the historical definitions of gender struggle with daily issues from filling out the gender section on medical forms to using a public restroom without ridicule.

"Lifting up trans-voices is something that we've not done well enough as a full movement for many years." - Chris Sgro

But the transgender movement has gained some traction recently. Earlier this year, TIME magazine featured the first transgender person to appear on its cover, and called the movement "the next civil rights frontier."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chris Sgro, executive director of the advocacy group Equality NC; and Rebecca Chapin, leader of the Transgender Program at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, about today's biggest challenges for transgender people in North Carolina.

