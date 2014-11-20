Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Muse And A Maze: The Mysteries Of Fiction Writing

Here's a riddle: What does the craft of writing fiction have to do with mystery, magic, and puzzles?

In his latest book on writing, A Muse and a Maze (Trinity University Press, 2014), Peter Turchi explores the minds of writers, artists, puzzle makers, and magicians.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author and professor of writing at University of Houston Peter Turchi about  his newest book and what he has observed from years of studying the art of writing.

He will read at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro tonight at 7 p.m., Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m., and Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville Saturday at  7 p.m..

The State of Things
