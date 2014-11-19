Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Great Gatsby - An American Rite Of Passage

So We Read On is Maureen Corrigan new book that takes a look into "the greatest" American novel.

Reading F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is a rite of passage these days. The novel is mandatory reading for many high schoolers across the country. 

NPR's Maureen Corrigan read it when she was in high school and didn't much care for it. She has since fallen for Jay Gatsby in a way Daisy Buchanan never could and so she has written a nonfiction book that examines the life behind the great American novel. Host Frank Stasio talks with Corrigan about So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came To Be and Why It Endures (Little, Brown and Co/2014), and the time when the beloved novel was not so popular.

"[The Great Gatsby] tells us the central story of the American dream and it shows us the American dream is a sham" -Maureen Corrigan

The 1925 novel has been examined and critiqued by many. Here are a few takes on the classic book and the 2013 movie by Baz Luhrmann.

The State of ThingsMaureen CorriganNovelThe Great GatsbyThe State of ThingsWorld War IWorld War IIF. Scott Fitzgerald1920'sJazz Age
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
