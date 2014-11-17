Javier Diaz de Leon Advises Mexicans In North Carolina As Washington Talks Immigration Reform

Nearly 30 percent of immigrants in the United States are from Mexico, but migration between the two countries is changing. A study from the Pew Research Center indicates this country is at the tail end of the largest wave of immigration in American history.

And in North Carolina, more families are permanently relocating here rather than traveling for temporary work.

"Mexico probably won't, in our lifetime, have the population needed to fuel the American economy the way it has before." - Javier Diaz de Leon

It falls on the Consul General of Mexico in Raleigh, Javier Diaz de Leon, to advocate for the rights of those families. Diaz de Leon is pushing for more integration between Mexicans and Americans as lawmakers in Washington consider immigration reform.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Diaz de Leon about his life as a diplomat and the changing image of immigration in North Carolina.