The State of Things

Javier Diaz de Leon Advises Mexicans In North Carolina As Washington Talks Immigration Reform

Javier Diaz de Leon
Consulado General de Mexico en Raleigh

    

Nearly 30 percent of immigrants in the United States are from Mexico, but migration between the two countries is changing. A study from the Pew Research Center indicates this country is at the tail end of the largest wave of immigration in American history.

And in North Carolina, more families are permanently relocating here rather than traveling for temporary work.

"Mexico probably won't, in our lifetime, have the population needed to fuel the American economy the way it has before." - Javier Diaz de Leon

It falls on the Consul General of Mexico in Raleigh, Javier Diaz de Leon, to advocate for the rights of those families. Diaz de Leon is pushing for more integration between Mexicans and Americans as lawmakers in Washington consider immigration reform.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Diaz de Leon about his life as a diplomat and the changing image of immigration in North Carolina.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
