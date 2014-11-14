Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Behind The Scenes of The 2014 North Carolina Comicon

1 of 6
The 5th Annual North Carolina Comicon is in Durham November 15-16.
Tommy Lee Edwards
2 of 6
North Carolina Comicon Co-owners Alan Gill and Tommy Lee Edwards.
Tommy Lee Edwards
3 of 6
A page from Turf, a comic series by Tommy Lee Edwards and Jonathan Ross.
Tommy Lee Edwards
4 of 6
Cover Image for Ehmm Theory co-created by Brockton McKinney.
Brockton McKinney
5 of 6
Cover of the new volume of Saga, a comic series co-created by Fiona Staples.
Fiona Staples
6 of 6
A page of art from the comic series Saga illustrated by Fiona Staples.
Fiona Staples

Comicons, or conventions of comic fans, are best known for throngs of costume-clad attendees and access to the industry’s best comics creators. 

But renowned illustrator and North Carolina Comicon co-owner Tommy Lee Edwards is trying to expand the convention to mirror the kind of event that he dreamed about attending when he was a novice artist. New elements in this year’s convention feature panels geared toward education and professional development and encourage conversations about the growing diversity in the comics and animation world.

Special features this year include panels and workshops with John Barrowman of Doctor Who and Arrow and a film fest with exclusive premieres of a new Kung Fu Panda short film and a new animated action-comedy called The Vindicator.

Host Frank Stasio talks to creators Tommy Lee Edwards, Fiona Staples and Brockton McKinney about their work and the growing genre of cross-platform storytelling. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC ComiconComic BooksAnimationSuperheroStorytellingFilmComicConArtistIllustrator
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio