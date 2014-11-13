Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Mysteries And Secrets Of Antiquarian Books

Cover Image for the novel First Impressions by Charlie Lovett

    

Writer Charlie Lovett has been attracted to the mystique of old books since he was a young kid. 

He spent six years running his own antiquarian bookshop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and has his own large collection of rare books and artifacts about Lewis Carroll. 

But he recently switched his attention to writing novels about the world he has been immersed in for years. First Impressions (Viking/2014) tells the story of a book lover who is trying to uncover the truth about Jane Austen and the story behind Pride and Prejudice. Lovett will be reading from his book at the Belk Library at Appalachian State on Friday, Nov. 14, and at the Chapel Hill Public Library on December 11. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lovett about rare books, Jane Austen, and the life of a bibliophile. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBooksAntiquated BooksAntiquarianJane AustenNovelBibliophileRare BooksFictionHistorical Fiction
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio