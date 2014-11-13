The Mysteries And Secrets Of Antiquarian Books

Writer Charlie Lovett has been attracted to the mystique of old books since he was a young kid.

He spent six years running his own antiquarian bookshop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and has his own large collection of rare books and artifacts about Lewis Carroll.

But he recently switched his attention to writing novels about the world he has been immersed in for years. First Impressions (Viking/2014) tells the story of a book lover who is trying to uncover the truth about Jane Austen and the story behind Pride and Prejudice. Lovett will be reading from his book at the Belk Library at Appalachian State on Friday, Nov. 14, and at the Chapel Hill Public Library on December 11.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lovett about rare books, Jane Austen, and the life of a bibliophile.