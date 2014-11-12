Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Ice Garden

Cover to Moira Crone's new novel, The Ice Garden.

The characters in Moira Crone’s new book The Ice Garden (Carolina Wren Press/2014) have been rattling about in the author’s head for decades. 

Their stories go back to her childhood growing up in eastern North Carolina in the 1960s. Back then, Moira saw people trapped in the stifling culture of a small town in the South. And, The Ice Garden  takes on a lot of these issues through the eyes of a ten-year-old girl named Claire as she helps care for care for her newborn sister. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Moira Crone about the book and her journey towards writing the tales of these characters. 

Crone will read on Wednesday, November 19th at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at 7:30 pm and Thursday, November 20th at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill at 6:30 pm.

“One of our best American writers, Moira Crone has given us her finest book yet, a story as dazzling and dangerous as ice… THE ICE GARDEN is a heart stopper. This may just be the most haunting and memorable novel you will ever read. - LEE SMITH

Tags

The State of ThingsMiora CroneNovelEastern North CarolinaRaceMarriageChildrenMental IllnessThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh