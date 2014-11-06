Maybe It Is Time To Take A Stroll

Lots of cities cater to populations that prefer to drive.

But in some urban areas, young professionals are looking for opportunities to walk their cities. The desire to get out of their cars and onto the sidewalks launched an unsanctioned street campaign in Raleigh where participants posted signs pointing others to specific destinations like museums and parks.

Credit flickr.com/photos/125627375@N04 / Matt Tomasulo hanging signs as part of the Walk [Atlantic Beach] campaign.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Walk [Your City]'s Chief Instigator and founder Matt Tomasulo about his online tool that allows citizens to take offline action in their communities.

Matt's ideas have garnered the attention of other big thinkers. Check out his TED Talk below:

If you are wondering how hard it is to take up a campaign on your own, check out Walk [Your City]'s video:

Its not too hard... from Walk [Your City] on Vimeo.

If you are interested in the Mount Hope community in West Virginia you can watch this video to learn more about their Walk [Your City] campaign:

Walk [Mount Hope] from Walk [Your City] on Vimeo.