Music And Mirth at The Murphey School

The Murphey School Radio Show takes place at the formerly abandoned but now renovated 1920s-era Murphey School in Orange County. The School serves as a community performance space and an incubator for small nonprofits. The semiannual show features skits, jingles, and musical acts to bring the community together to benefit local non-profits Student U and EmPOWERment, Inc.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the show’s host and co-producer, Georgann Eubanks, and featured musical guests jazz vocalist Lois Deloatch and jazz pianist Robert Griffin, perform live in studio. The show has two performances on Saturday, November 8th at The Murphey School in Durham at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.