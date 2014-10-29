The State Of Things Issues Table: Looking Down The Ballot

The airwaves are filled with countless ads for Thom Tillis and Kay Hagan in the United States Senate race. But what about candidates and measures farther down the ballot?



A panel of political experts look at the races for state house, senate and judicial seats. They also discuss the way state policies shape local elections. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia, News and Observer columnist Rob Christensen and Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper.



A search tool for polling places may be found here.



