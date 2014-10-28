Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Jad Abumrad Of 'RadioLab:' How Innovation Drives Storytelling

Radio Lab host Jad Abumrad
Jon Vachon
/
WNYC

    

RadioLab bills itself as a show about curiosity.

The program explores ideas in science, philosophy and sociology through unique storytelling, and sound-based experiences.

Audio experiments are a big part of the show, such as adding more sections to a choir to demonstrate what a rainbow might look like to animals with more color receptors.

Radio Lab is on more than 450 NPR stations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the show's co-host Jad Abumrad, who will give a talk about innovation at the Carolina Theater in Durham this Sunday at 8 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsPublic RadioRadio LabJad AbumradThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio