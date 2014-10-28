Jad Abumrad Of 'RadioLab:' How Innovation Drives Storytelling

RadioLab bills itself as a show about curiosity.

The program explores ideas in science, philosophy and sociology through unique storytelling, and sound-based experiences.

Audio experiments are a big part of the show, such as adding more sections to a choir to demonstrate what a rainbow might look like to animals with more color receptors.

Radio Lab is on more than 450 NPR stations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the show's co-host Jad Abumrad, who will give a talk about innovation at the Carolina Theater in Durham this Sunday at 8 p.m.