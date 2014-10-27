Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Belly Up To The Bar And Meet NC Brewers

Growler from Front Street Brewery in Wilmington, NC.
https://www.facebook.com/FrontStreetBrewery
/

Craft beers are filling the shelves and taps around North Carolina. 

From the mountains to the coast, new breweries are opening. The national Brewer’s Association put the economic impact  of craft beer in the state at more than $791 million dollars in 2012. There are 110 breweries across the state and the industry supports 10,000 jobs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Margo Knight-Metzger, executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild and WUNC reporter Jeff Tiberii about the state of brewing.

Then he speaks with the Director of Fermentation Sciences at Appalachian State University, Seth Cohen;  Craft Beverage Institute director at Asheville-Buncombe Tech Community College, Scott Adams; and Rocky Mount Brewmillbrewmaster Sebastian Wolfrum, about education and the future of brewing.

He also talks with Kevin Kozak, brewmaster at Front Street Brewery in Wilmington. and Ellen Joyner, co-owner of Bombshell Brewery in Holly Springs, one of the state's female-owned breweries.

Tags

The State of ThingsCraft BeerBeerBreweryBrewersWilmingtonAshevilleAppalachian State UniversityAsheville-Buncombe Tech Community CollegeFront Street BreweryBombshell BreweryRocky Mount BrewmillNorth Carolina Craft Brewers GuildThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio