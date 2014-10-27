Belly Up To The Bar And Meet NC Brewers

Craft beers are filling the shelves and taps around North Carolina.

From the mountains to the coast , new breweries are opening . The national Brewer’s Association put the economic impact of craft beer in the state at more than $791 million dollars in 2012. There are 110 breweries across the state and the industry supports 10,000 jobs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Margo Knight-Metzger, executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild and WUNC reporter Jeff Tiberii about the state of brewing.

Then he speaks with the Director of Fermentation Sciences at Appalachian State University, Seth Cohen; Craft Beverage Institute director at Asheville-Buncombe Tech Community College, Scott Adams; and Rocky Mount Brewmillbrewmaster Sebastian Wolfrum, about education and the future of brewing.

He also talks with Kevin Kozak, brewmaster at Front Street Brewery in Wilmington. and Ellen Joyner, co-owner of Bombshell Brewery in Holly Springs, one of the state's female-owned breweries.