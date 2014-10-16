Bringing The World Home To You

Regarding My Son: Poetry And Mental Illness

Regarding My Son
Finishing Line Press

    

When Sonia Usatch-Kuhn's son was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, she started keeping a diary of sorts.

She wrote poetry about the devastating moments when her son was institutionalized, and when he did not speak for two years. She also wrote poetry about the moments of joy when he began to distinguish reality from his paranoia and hallucinations.

Sonia’s writings are now a book of poetry that follows the story from her son’s diagnosis 35 years ago to his life today.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sonia Usatch-Kuhn about her book, Regarding My Son (Finishing Line Press/2014).

Usatch-Kuhn will be speaking this Saturday at the annual conference for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in North Carolina. And she will be reading at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Sunday at 3 p.m.

