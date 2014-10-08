Bringing The World Home To You

What Does Poetry Mean to North Carolina?

North Carolina is home to many nationally regarded poets. In the mountains, the piedmont and on the coast, poetry has a presence. But, in large part that presence lives within the world of academia. In an attempt to spread the poetry bug, Carrboro Poet La
/

North Carolina is home to many nationally regarded poets. In the mountains, the Piedmont and on the coast, poetry has a presence. But, in large part that presence lives within the world of academia.

In an attempt to spread the poetry bug, Carrboro Poet Laureate Celisa Steele is putting poetry in plain sight with posters on walls and buses, throwing a poetry festival and even writing poems in chalk on the sidewalks.

Frank Stasio talks with Celisa Steele as well as professor emeritus James Applewhite and poet Alana Sherrill about the importance of poetry in North Carolina and theWest End Poetry Festival which is being held October 17th and 18th. 

The events for at the West End Poetry Festive are free and you can see the schedule here.

