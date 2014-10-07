Tig Notaro Comes To Durham

Since comedian Tig Notaro went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in 2012, her life has been a whirlwind.

In a four-month span she lost her mother, she split up with her partner, she battled a severe bacterial infection, C.diff and was diagnosed with breast cancer. But now things are looking up: she’s been declared cancer free, she been named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Funniest People Now and she’s been included in Business Insider’s list of 50 Women Who Are Changing the World.

Tig recently completed a project on the Showtime network called Knock Knock It’s Tig Notaro. She is completing a memoir and is on her first tour since battling cancer. Host Frank Stasio chats with Tig Notaro about the most difficult time in her life and about her rebound. She appears tonight at the Carolina Theatre in Durham at 8pm.

Tig's performance at Largo where she shared the news about her breast cancer was featured in an episode of This American Life. You can hear it here.

Tig Notaro has become a regular on Conan and she performed on the show in Dallas, TX earlier this year. You can watch the video below.

If you haven't had enough Tig yet, you can also hear her on The Moth. Click here for Tig's performance on The Moth.