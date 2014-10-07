The Week of Debates in North Carolina

The battle for the state’s 2nd congressional district is heating up and for the first time, Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers and Democratic challenger Clay Aiken faced off in a debate yesterday.

They discussed the Islamic State, the Affordable Care Act and immigration. Host Frank Stasio recaps the debate and looks ahead to upcoming debates in the US Senate race between Democratic Senator Kay Hagan and Republican state House Speaker Thom Tillis with WUNC Capital bureau chief Jessica Jones.