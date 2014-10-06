Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Winston-Salem Native E.C. Hanes Stands At Crossroads Of Art And Politics

E.C. "Redge" Hanes
Lloyd Aaron
/

  

E.C. "Redge" Hanes grew up in Winston-Salem steeped in North Carolina business, politics and art.

He was born into the family that created the Hanes clothing company.

His father and uncle served in the North Carolina General Assembly, and they were generous supporters of projects like the North Carolina Symphony and the North Carolina Museum of Art.

 The Hanes family actively supported politics and had strong ties to the Democratic Party.

Hanes started his own manufacturing business in the 1970s, while joining a group that lobbied Congress on behalf of the arts community. When a controversial photography exhibit made national headlines in 1988, Hanes met with Sen. Jesse Helms to try to save public funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

The photo in question has again sparked controversy in recent years, more than two decades after it was taken.

"Art is simply how we communicate as human beings. We do it well sometimes and we do it very badly sometimes." - E.C. "Redge" Hanes

Hanes' debut novel, Billy Bowater (John F. Blair/2014), mirrors much of his lobbying experience. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with E.C. Hanes about the book and his time behind the scenes of North Carolina politics.

Tags

The State of ThingsHanesBrandsJesse HelmsArtThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio