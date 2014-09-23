Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Races For NC’s Highest Court

The North Carolina Supreme Court is supposed to be above hyper-partisan politics, but what happens when groups from outside the state become the biggest donors? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capital reporter Jorge Valencia about the races for North Carolina’s Supreme Court seats. 

This was the controversial ad paid for by Justice For All NC during Primaries. All candidates say they would like to avoid these sorts of ads.

For a 2014 General Election Judicial Election Guide click here.

North Carolina Supreme CourtJustice for All NCMoneyPoliticslaw
