Wilmington Resident Works On Big Films Like ‘Star Wars’ And 'Death On The Nile'

For more than five decades, Chunky Huse has been working behind the scenes of the film industry as a grip—a master lighting and rigging technician who provides the support to make shots possible.

He was born near Shepperton Studios in England and raised in a family of film technicians who convinced him to join the family trade when he was 18. Since then he has worked on more than 100 films around the world, ranging from Death on the Nile to Star Wars. He came to Wilmington for the first time in 1985 to support the new Dino De Laurentiis studio and train other grips, but he moved there permanently in the early 90s when he started his own grip company, Gypsy Grips. He and his crew helped rig tricky shots for scenes like the waterfall scene in The Last of the Mohicans or the famous shootout in Heat.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Huse about his long career and strong passion for the film business.

Here are some of the famous scenes that Chunky helped film: