Discovering More Than You Know

When Melissa Malouf sat down to write about Alice Clark’s journey across the country, she tried to ride along with her. Her protagonist’s trip is as unpredictable as the winding roads she travels.

The socially reserved Alice is haunted by a past in which three college friends died young. She is looking for someone who might know why and along the way she finds out she can be someone other than “just Alice.”

Her discovery may give clues to why she survived when her friends perished.