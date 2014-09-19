Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Discovering More Than You Know

MoreThanYouKnow.JPG
Dalkey Archive Press

When Melissa Malouf sat down to write about Alice Clark’s journey across the country, she tried to ride along with her. Her protagonist’s trip is as unpredictable as the winding roads she travels. 

The socially reserved Alice is haunted by a past in which three college friends died young. She is looking for someone who might know why and along the way she finds out she can be someone other than “just Alice.”

Her discovery may give clues to why she survived when her friends perished. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke University creative writing and English professor Melissa Malouf about her third book, More Than You Know (Dalkey Archive Press/2014).

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio